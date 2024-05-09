The Rock Almighty No Justice No Savior!

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

God cares about every single one of us. Believing allows his amazing grace to infiltrate our lives.





God Cares About the Vulnerable

From Intouch Ministries

God considers justice and compassion important for those who need help—and we should as well.

Matthew 1:1-17

Matthew mentions only five women in Jesus’ genealogy. That alone makes them remarkable, but their stories are more than mere curiosities. They reorient how we see and value the women among us.





The Brave - Little Love

