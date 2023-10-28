Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Troops Blow Up T-80s and Thousands of Other Russian Tanks

US Military News





According to various sources, Russia has lost hundreds of tanks in the war, including the T-72, T-64, T-80, and T-90 models. Many of these tanks have been destroyed by ATGMs, such as the US-supplied Javelin, the Swedish-made Nlaw, and the Ukrainian-made Stugna-P and Korsar. These missiles can hit the tanks from above or from the side, where their armor is weaker, and penetrate their hulls with shaped-charge warheads.





It's been a rough ride, with more than 3,400 enemy tanks destroyed or captured by Kyiv's forces. But, as always, these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dPpjCv1OZs