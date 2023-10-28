Horrifying Moments! How Ukrainian Troops Blow Up T-80s and Thousands of Other Russian Tanks

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
US Military News
Oct 27, 2023
According to various sources, Russia has lost hundreds of tanks in the war, including the T-72, T-64, T-80, and T-90 models. Many of these tanks have been destroyed by ATGMs, such as the US-supplied Javelin, the Swedish-made Nlaw, and the Ukrainian-made Stugna-P and Korsar. These missiles can hit the tanks from above or from the side, where their armor is weaker, and penetrate their hulls with shaped-charge warheads.
It's been a rough ride, with more than 3,400 enemy tanks destroyed or captured by Kyiv's forces. But, as always, these figures should be taken with a grain of salt.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0dPpjCv1OZs