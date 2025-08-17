BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

THE PROPHET JEREMIAH Part 2: God's Prophet to Judah
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
124 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 1 month ago

Jeremiah had long warned the Israelites that Babylon would attack and conquer them. When it happened, the king and 10,000 choice people were led away into captivity. Among them were Daniel and his three friends.

Sadly, the remaining people in Jerusalem refused to repent and give up their sinful living. Jeremiah was subsequently imprisoned and almost died. Then the Babylonians returned and sacked Jerusalem a second time. This time practically everyone was rounded up and marched to Babylon in chains.

Only the poorest were left behind. God moved upon King Nebuchadnezzar to set Jeremiah free and he chose to return to Judah where he was captured by the remaining armed forces of Judah that had fled into the countryside. They decided to go to Egypt and took Jeremiah against his will. Tradition claims that Jeremiah died there when he was stoned to death by an angry Jewish mob.

In order to understand the book of Jeremiah, it helps to understand his life and historical events that took place and shaped the prophetic warnings from God. While this is not a story with a happy ending, Jeremiah can stand before God with no regrets because he did exactly what God asked of him.

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2018/RLJ-1638.pdf

RLJ-1638 -- FEBRUARY 11, 2018

Our new website:

https://rljc-eaec.org/

Join us for our weekly webcast Sundays 9AM PST or anytime during the week at:

https://rljc-eaec.org/weekly-webcast/

If you can support us that would be great. We are usually running on empty:

https://rljc-eaec.org/donations/


Keywords
attackjerusalembabylonrepentjeremiahconquerkingisraelitesdanielimprisonedcaptivitysinful living
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy