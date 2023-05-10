BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Slovakia’s Government Collapsed (and why it’s bad news for Ukraine)
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
132 views • 05/10/2023

TLDR News EU


May 10, 2023

Sign up to Brilliant (the first 200 sign ups get 20% off an annual premium subscription): https://brilliant.org/tldreu/


On Sunday, Slovakia's government collapsed and unleashed more chaos on an already unstable political landscape. So in this video, we explain what's happened, why pro-Russian parties are leading the polls and why it could be bad news for Ukraine.


TLDR is all about getting you up to date with the news of today, without bias and without filter. We aim to give you the information you need, quickly and simply so that you can make your own decision.


TLDR is a completely independent & privately owned media company that's not afraid to tackle the issues we think are most important. The channel is run by just a small group of young people, with us hoping to pass on our enthusiasm for politics to other young people. We are primarily fan sourced with most of our funding coming from donations and ad revenue. No shady corporations, no one telling us what to say. We can't wait to grow further and help more people get informed. Help support us by subscribing, following, and backing us on Patreon. Thanks!


00:00 Introduction

00:54 How Did We Get Here?

04:27 Slovakia’s Upcoming Elections


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-55M_bJ02E&pp=ygUIY29sbGFwc2U%3D

Keywords
presidentrussiawarputinchaosukraineeuropeslovakiaallybad newstldr newsgovernment collapsedpro-russian parties
