⚡ALERT! BIG EVENT COMING SOON, CHINA WILL MAKE MOVE VERY SOON, THEYRE NOT TELLING US THE TRUTH
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
386 views • 12/07/2023

Canadian Prepper


Dec 6, 2023


"They need a big event" with former CIA spy Andrew Bustamente


Find your Spy Superpower: https://everydayspy.com/spyquiz


Check out former CIA Andrew Bustamente on youtube

https://www.youtube.com/@Andrew-Bustamante


Learn more from Andy: https://everydayspy.com/


Follow Andy on social media: @EverydaySpy


The Apocalypse is a given at this point. Prepare for it here.

Use discount code SURVIVALPREPPER for 10% off

https://canadianpreparedness.com/search?type=article%2Cpage%2Cproduct&q=heat*+hog*&shpxid=1d150c02-1471-4a49-ac8f-10b06be86865


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=09cTAam3FQs

Keywords
liesciachinawaralertcanadian prepperspygeopoliticsbig eventandrew bustamente
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
