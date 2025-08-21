'It's every parent's worst nightmare, to watch [your children] die before your eyes' - Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'It's every parent's worst nightmare... watching [your children] die before your eyes'
UNICEF Spokesperson Tess Ingram describes suffering of Gazan families to RT amid horrors of starvation & malnourished babies.
More from another video with her:
'We need much more aid urgently to avert a famine' — Tess Ingram says UNICEF Gaza missions repeatedly denied
'We're talking about 2 million people who have faced severe deprivation for almost two years'
Adding: ❗️Netanyahu greenlights 'IMMEDIATE negotiations to end war and release all hostages'
Also, approves 'IDF's plan to take control of Gaza City'
Wouldn't the latter negate the former?