8 - LOVE: THE CENTERPIECE OF CHRISTIANITY

“Wisdom is the principal thing; therefore get wisdom: and with all thy getting get understanding.” Proverbs 4:7





This is number 8 in our first series of “Get Biblical Understanding” In this session we’re continuing our review of many of the verses that have to do with love. There is no other biblical topic more important than this one. Therefore it is imperative that we “get understanding” of this tremendous attribute of God.





The theme of this session is:





LOVE: THE CENTERPIECE OF CHRISTIANITY (continued)





2 Thessalonians 3:5 And the Lord direct your hearts into the love of God, and into the patient waiting for Christ.





1 Timothy 1:5 Now the end [purpose] of the commandment is charity out of a pure heart, and of a good conscience, and of faith unfeigned [genuine]:





1 Timothy 1:14 And the grace of our Lord was exceeding abundant with faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.





1 Timothy 2:15 Notwithstanding she shall be saved in childbearing, if they continue in faith and charity and holiness with sobriety.





1 Timothy 4:12-13 Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation [conduct], in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity. Till I come, give attendance to reading, to exhortation, to doctrine.





1 Timothy 6:11 But thou, O man of God, flee these things; and follow after righteousness, godliness, faith, love, patience, meekness





2 Timothy 1:7 For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind.





2 Timothy 1:13 Hold fast the form of sound words, which thou hast heard of me, in faith and love which is in Christ Jesus.





2 Timothy 2:22 Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.





2 Timothy 3:1-4 This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come. For men shall be lovers of their own selves, covetous boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, Without natural affection, trucebreakers, false accusers, incontinent, fierce, despisers of those that are good, Traitors, heady, highminded, lovers of pleasures more than lovers of God;





2 Timothy 3:10 But thou hast fully known my doctrine, manner of life, purpose, faith, longsuffering, charity, patience,





Titus 1:7-9 For a bishop must be blameless, as the steward of God; not selfwilled, not soon angry, not given to wine, no striker, not given to filthy lucre; But a lover of hospitality, a lover of good men, sober, just, holy, temperate





Titus 2:1-2 But speak thou the things which become sound doctrine: That the aged men be sober, grave, temperate, sound in faith, in charity, in patience.





Titus 2:3-4 The aged women likewise, that they be in behaviour as becometh holiness, not false accusers, not given to much wine, teachers of good things; That they may teach the young women to be sober, to love their husbands, to love their children,





Titus 3:15 All that are with me salute thee. Greet them that love us in the faith. Grace be with you all. Amen. It was written to Titus, ordained the first bishop of the church of the Cretians, from Nicopolis of Macedonia.





