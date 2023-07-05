Healing Vaccine Injuries and Long COVID in Hilo, Hawaii

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ryan Cole, MD, Pathologist
Pierre Kory, MD, Critical care physician
Matt Martinez, MD, Local Doctor of Medicine, Chiropractic & Holistic Functional Medicine
These doctors will be speaking at The Ark of Hilo in Hilo, Hawaii on July 13 @ 6pm to 9pm.
Get answers from the professionals. How to heal from all pandemic related illness. Do you need healing from long COVID? Do you or a loved one have vaccine injuries? Learn how to boost your immune system!
Tickets at the door. Suggested donation is $20.
Sponsored by:
https://Hi.ChildrensHealthDefense.org
Co-sponsored by:
https://AlohaFreedomCoalition.org
