Nick Fuentes analyzes the explosive situation in the Middle East as Israel-Palestine conflict escalates. "This is not a defensive war at all. It's an offensive war in Gaza and it appears to have total military aims." Watch more http://Cozy.tv/Nick http://Rumble.com/NickJFuentes #Israel #Palestine #IsraelPalestineWar #Gaza_War
