Blessed George Matulaitis - Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN) Ep. 124 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Thaddaeus Lancton, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





Jan 25, 2024





Get to know one of the great men of the Church, known to the Marian Fathers as “The Renovator”: Blessed George Matulaitis (1871-1927). Father Thaddaeus Lancton, MIC, explains how, at the brink of extinction of the Marian Congregation, Blessed George rescued and revitalized the religious order which thrives today. Then hear the story of another great priest, Fr. Timothy Reid, a pastor in North Carolina. Like Blessed George, Fr. Timothy no idea what God had in store for him who he heard and answered the call to the priesthood.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation! Ep. 124: Blessed George Matulaitis





