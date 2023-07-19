Christian Patriot News





July 18, 2023





Get Your Gold IRA FREE Investor Guide Today! Click Below 👇👇👇





https://www.patriotgoldgroup.com/download/ira-investor-guide-cp.html





Call 844-402-0988 TODAY!





Sponsor A Show: [email protected]





We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!





Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!





Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.





GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*





https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews





Donor Box (accepts eChecks)





https://donorbox.org/christian-patriot-news





Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot





Here's my Cash App Link:





https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot





Previous Updates:





Q: Something Big is About to Drop! Difficult Truths Will Soon See The Light of Day!





https://rumble.com/v30j2k8-q-something-big-is-about-to-drop-difficult-truths-will-soon-see-the-light-o.html





General Flynn: There Won't Be a 2024 Election! Black Swan Event Coming!





https://rumble.com/v2zkuym-general-flynn-there-wont-be-a-2024-election-black-swan-event-coming.html





Q's Timeline Revealed! The Greatest [WW] Mil Intel Operation of All-Time!





https://rumble.com/v2z39yw-qs-timeline-revealed-the-greatest-ww-mil-intel-operation-of-all-time.html





Nuclear Escalation in Ukraine! July 5th Dirty Bomb Attack on Ukraine Power Plant! Deep State Desperate for WW3!





https://rumble.com/v2y961s-nuclear-escalation-in-ukraine-july-5th-dirty-bomb-attack-on-ukraine-power-p.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v30qvy0-the-left-thinks-god-is-blind-and-dumb.html