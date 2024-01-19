Living Exponentially: Heidi Wilt, "True North to Freedom"

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Heidi Wilt shares with Eileen how God called her to help and support survivors of human trafficking and how she founded the organization "True North to Freedom."

She will be coming to Living Faith Church in Marine City, Michigan on Sunday, September 17, to share her experiences and how we can all help to end this horrific and inhumane network.

