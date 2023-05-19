It's STARTING! The NEXT Pandemic is here & children are the target says Bill Gates | Redacted News





The UK government has begun testing for asymptomatic bird flu. Two people who worked in poultry farms have tested positive.

The government says that bird flu contamination can come from “the nose and throat from breathing in material on the affected farm or can be true infection. It can be difficult to distinguish these in people who have no symptoms.”

There is no evidence that there has been human-to-human contamination.

This has some people feeling pretty nervous about another asymptomatic pandemic, understandably so. It also feels a bit uncomfortable when coupled with news like this: vaccine makers recently said that they are prepping bird flu shots for humans, ""just in case.""

Now children's hospitals around the world say that they are preparing for the next pandemic, also ""just in case."" What are we in for here?