Nik Stankovic: U.S. Empire Losing Its Grip, China Will Prevail in Tech, War Almost Unavoidable
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
37 views • 12 months ago

Nik Stankovic discusses American Empire, decline, the police state, how in some ways you feel freer in China than the United States, that the speed with which China has transformed is unfathomable, the CCP, the Social Credit System, WW3, why China will prevail in tech, and more!


About Nik Stankovic

Nik Stankovic is a Serbian based in China who comments on geopolitics and tech.


Keywords
police stateisraelaichinawarusaww3united statesukrainesocial creditccpworld war threewwiiitaiwanamerican empireus empirearticial intelligence
