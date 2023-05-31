God will Intervene [AUSTRALIA, HAWAII, JAPAN + CALIFORNIA TO SINK INTO THE SEA]

Magnitude 6.2 Quake in Pacific off New Zealand -- *** Depth: '0.0km' *** Tsunami Warning Buoys OUT OF SERVICE -OFF

East Perth, City of Perth, Western Australia

Average elevation: 9 m

A Message from Saint Michael The Archangel Given to Beloved Shelley Anna on the 6th day of April 2023

After the dream I received this message from Saint Michael The Archangel. As the feathers of wings overshadow and shield me from the fiery debris, I hear Saint Michael The Archangel say.

Beloved People of God

Safeguard your souls within the impenetrable boundaries of Our Lord’s Sacred Heart, where there is no shadow, but only light.

A blackness will cover the moon causing it not to complete its cycle in its appointed time.

A rain of fire is coming that will alter the unbelievers and the wicked at heart. Death will flee from them. Remain indoors, acknowledging your Guardian Angels who will protect you.

Let the blessed candles be lit, and pray Our Blessed Mother’s Rosary of Light. A most powerful weapon against the evils that saturate the darkness. Keep with you always the blessed sacramentals that strengthen your faith and complete your armor.

Beloved People of God

Now is the time to shield yourselves with the armor of God, welding your spiritual weapons in prayerful hands. Let your prayers be without ceasing! As you enter into the time of the tribulation, where darkness descends.

With my sword unsheathed, I stand ready with multitudes of angels to defend you from the wickedness and snares of the devil who’s days are few in number. Thus saith your Watchful Defender.





God will Intervene

By Bishop Malcolm Broussard

The Antichrist is ready to move on the Vatican when Pope Francis is removed. However, before he is allowed to move, the events must move forward.

The Antichrist will be eager to get going — but first, we need to wait for the Chastisement to follow through in August. Then the coming of the Third World War, which will follow with atomic bombs being dropped in the USA and Australia. Australia will receive six nuclear bombs in Sydney and Melbourne within the next 12 months.

God will intervene half-way through the War, because China must invade Europe — with Russia invading Europe first, and China using its great 200 million forces to invade the Pacific and attack the USA which will be invaded plus nuclear bombs.

California will be invaded and torn away from the USA, Hawaii and Japan will sink into the sea. Australia will also sink. Too much will be underwater, but parts will survive.

WORLD WAR THREE IN AUGUST 2023?

Crusade Prayer (120) Stop the Spread of War

O my sweet Jesus, take away the wars, which destroy humanity.

Protect the innocents from suffering.

Protect the souls who try to bring true peace.

Open the hearts of those afflicted by the pain of war.

Protect the young and vulnerable.

Save all souls whose lives are destroyed by war.

Strengthen all of us, dear Jesus, who pray for the souls of all God’s children and grant us the Grace to withstand the suffering, which may be given to us during times of strife.

We beg You to stop the spread of war and bring souls into the Sacred Refuge of Your Heart.

Amen.

Pray for Australia, it will suffer great devastation.

***** FLASH ***** Numerous Russian Military Executive Jets Traveling from Moscow to Underground Bunker Area in Ural Mountains

