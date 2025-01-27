RT News - January 27 2025 6AM GMT

January 27, 2025

Vladimir Putin commemorates the end of the Siege of Leningrad. The Nazi blockade lasted for almost 900 days and claimed the lives of an estimated one million civilians, most of them from starvation. Militants take over a major city in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, a nation rich in resources that end up in global - and particularly European - supply chains. The Arab League says Trump’s proposal to evict Palestinians from Gaza is ‘ethnic cleansing’. RT speaks to displaced civilians returning their homes amid a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.









