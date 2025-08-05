© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Justin Bieber no surprise is a reptilian shapeshifter, the same as many of these celebrities we think rose to prominence on talent. But interesting we have never seen before a male reptilian whose human body is male but when he shapeshifts he becomes female. Then I talk about how the Gaza situation is really ruining the reputation not just of Israel, but the Jews in general.
Gang stalking is a government program to diminish, subdue, minimize, and hopefully kill its perceived enemies, which since uploading non-human reptilian shapeshifter footage was the only thing I did, it means our government is run by reptilians.
1100. Justin Bieber Giant Female Reptilian and Gaza no more (8-3-25)