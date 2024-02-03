What Were Their Crimes?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
East Palestine OH: The Forgotten Americans
* They’re working-class Americans — in a MAGA part of the country.
* Where are the [Bidan] regime’s priorities?
* There have been nothing but lies and misrepresentations since the beginning.
* In their minds, you are trash; you’re just impediments getting in the way.
* The narrative breaks down to populist nationalism vs. globalization.
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3366: No Money In RNC Until Ronna Leaves; Biden Ignores East Palestine (3 February 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4b5656-episode-3366-no-money-in-rnc-until-ronna-leaves-biden-ignores-east-palestin.html