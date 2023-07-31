Video Shows Army Training For Flu / Virus Pandemic By Gunning Down Hordes Of Zombies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
From September 2014 This movie trailer combines news casts, Presidential speeches, Bill Gates Ted Talks mixed with movie trailers 12 Monkeys, V for Vendetta, Planet of The Apes , clips from the documentary ENDGAME and security training video showing soldiers gunning down "zombies" during a pandemic.