New 4k Color Night Vision Camera with 180Fisheye sees stars and Jet Passing - The Out There Channel
157 views • 04/27/2023

#plane #jet #camera New Chinese 4k Fisheye camera to replace the 2.5K of same brand but different sensor has better color matching with true blacks but plants still show as purple in IR at night in Day super clear and sharper image.. handle sun directly at it Its a white metal case, with 3 IR/Light LEDS and a light sensor and a fisheye lens in middle.. round for wall mount but I strap it on a p1000 tripod for perm setup outside rain or shine,. I will film setup up outside in day soon. Paul

ufoufostechcamerajetplanenewzealandlensskywatchuapskywatchingnightvisionseccamfisheye
