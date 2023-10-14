Despicable Excuses For Human Beings

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rotten Ideology
* The West has been awakened to a massive problem that most did not know existed.
* Apparently America and Europe are filled with terrorist-sympathizing nazis.
* The radical left has really showed us who they are in the last 6 days.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (13 October 2023)