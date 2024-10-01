FULL SHOW 911, 77, October 7th, Made For TV? Putin's Nukes For Starmer; Red Hot IDF Pokers In Yr Eye

— Matt O’Branain, Kiwi activist, joins Tony and Martin to look at the trivialising of investigative journalism (and the church) in the UK. David Shayler and Annie Machon – 1990s MI5 whistleblowers.





— Matt did a piece of performance art a few weeks pre 9/11 pretending to be a Muslim with a bomb at base of twin towers!

— Matt went to an event at Bristol’s Cube Cinema on conspiracy theories ‘Truthseekers’, which was a tongue in cheek event. D

— ‘Surviving Oct 7: We Will Dance Again’ vile documentary on BBC. Jonathan Cook article on the horror of the pro-genocide bias of this film.

— Bets against the value of Israeli companies spiked in the days before the October 7th Hamas attacks, suggesting some traders may have had advance knowledge of the looming terror attack and profited off it

— 9/11 Attacks: Criminal Foreknowledge and Insider Trading lead directly to the CIA’s Highest Ranks CIA Executive Director “Buzzy” Krongard managed Firm that handled “Put” Options on UAL

— Netanyahu’s words on 9/11 – ‘It’s very good’ article “It’s very good”: Recalling Benjamin Netanyahu’s words on the day of the 9/11 attacks

— “9-11/Israel did it” – Evidence for the proposition that the Israeli deep state was involved in the 9-11 event. This article presents evidence that the Israeli deep state was a prime mover in the events of 9-11

— Roger Cook – The Cook Report – smuggling bombs on to planes – The Cook Report – Terror in the Skies/Bombs on Planes S14E01 (1996)

— 9/11 Made For Television: Tania Head claimed for years to be in twin towers on 9/11 – she turned out to be a fake and vanished.

— Colonia Dignidad: Chile’s dark past uncovered – How did a secret German sect in Chile become a haven for Nazi fugitives and a torture centre for the Pinochet regime?

— Britain paying highest electricity prices in the world Cost of power for industrial businesses now four times more expensive than in US

— The 4th Bomb 7/7 survivor Daniel Obachike: The Peter Power Terror Drill Inquest (November 2008)

— Films on 7/7: ‘Mind the Gap’ and ‘Ludicrous Diversion’. Northern Ireland. Compare Gaza and Northern Ireland.

— Julian Assange to make one-off ‘comeback’ in Strasbourg next Tuesday

— Dr Richard Ebright, a top microbiologist and Professor of Chemistry at Rutgers University perfectly explains why the Covid ‘Lab Leak Theory’ was in fact a reality and its critics were incorrect

— Israel raids Al Jazeera offices in West Bank – – Israel accused the Qatar-owned network of “incitement to and support of terrorism.”

— The great Murdoch succession battle irrevocable trust agreement to give Lachlan control of his empire. The request is being challenged in a Nevada court by James, Elisabeth, and Prudence.

— President Vladimir Putin warned the West on Wednesday that Russia could use nuclear weapons if it was struck with conventional missiles, and that Moscow would consider any assault on it supported by a nuclear power to be a joint attack

— British Prime Minister Keir Starmer accidentally called for “return of the sausages” instead of Gaza “hostages” during a speech at the Labour Party conference on Tuesday

— Kamala Harris on Oprah. Unbelievably awful cloying speech by the Democratic presidential candidate. – Kamala’s Glittering Generalities How to Win the Presidency by Saying Nothing

— Jonathan Taplin, on NZ Radio, author of ‘Techno Determinism: The End of Reality – How Four Billionaires Are Selling Our Future’ – Peter Thiel, Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Andreessen. Robber Barons.

— Student who heckled Sir Keir Starmer during his speech at the Labour Party conference has told Sky News the prime minister would “not lift a finger” to help the people of Gaza amid the conflict with Israel

— Butch Ware: 'Trump has already won' with Muslim vote over Gaza - If the former president wins the East Coast trio of Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, he will go back to the White House

— Telegram will now hand over IP addresses, phone numbers of suspects to cops – Maybe a spell in a French cell changed Durov’s mind

