© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Izdeliye-53 - "The New Lancet"
Excerpt from a report about the transport-launch container of the new kamikaze drone "Product-53" from the "Lancet" family.
In the footage, you can observe both the launch platform for four drones and the individual launch mechanism, as well as a demonstration of how the product will be launched and operate.