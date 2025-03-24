Inside a Public School in El Salvador | Urgent Fundraiser for Safety

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We’ve been living in El Salvador for five months now, and this week brought a big surprise—I was unexpectedly called to a parent meeting at my children’s public school! In this video, I take you inside our experience navigating the school system, from last-minute meetings to walking through the campus and understanding the urgent need for infrastructure improvements.
🇸🇻 Why Public Schools in El Salvador Need Help
Public schools in El Salvador are improving thanks to government initiatives, but many still face major challenges. The school my children attend has 600 students and 32 teachers, but it lacks proper infrastructure—including a safe parking lot and student drop-off area. The government is expanding the highway next to the school, eliminating the current parking lot. Without funding, students and teachers will have no safe way to enter and exit the school.
💡 How You Can Help
We’ve started a GiveSendGo Fundraiser to help build a new parking lot and improve the school’s safety. Even a small donation can make a huge difference for these children and their teachers!
📢 To Donate to the parking lot project please use these links
https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking
If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use
https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars
00:00The unexpected morning & school meeting
02:51Leaving the bus & walking to school
04:15Walking around the school campus
06:16History of public schools in El Salvador
07:35The Courtyard
10:51The Playground, Soccer field, Basketball court
14:35The Cafeteria
16:03The Chicken
18:03Future site of the parking lot and talk with the principal
22:50The Bathrooms