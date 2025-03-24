Inside a Public School in El Salvador | Urgent Fundraiser for Safety

We’ve been living in El Salvador for five months now, and this week brought a big surprise—I was unexpectedly called to a parent meeting at my children’s public school! In this video, I take you inside our experience navigating the school system, from last-minute meetings to walking through the campus and understanding the urgent need for infrastructure improvements.





🇸🇻 Why Public Schools in El Salvador Need Help

Public schools in El Salvador are improving thanks to government initiatives, but many still face major challenges. The school my children attend has 600 students and 32 teachers, but it lacks proper infrastructure—including a safe parking lot and student drop-off area. The government is expanding the highway next to the school, eliminating the current parking lot. Without funding, students and teachers will have no safe way to enter and exit the school.





💡 How You Can Help

We’ve started a GiveSendGo Fundraiser to help build a new parking lot and improve the school’s safety. Even a small donation can make a huge difference for these children and their teachers!





📢 To Donate to the parking lot project please use these links

https://www.givesendgo.com/El-Salvador-school-parking





If you want to donate with lightning, I set up a new wallet just for this, please use

https://pay.blink.sv/Charity_Hagenaars





