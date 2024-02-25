Panel Discussion: National Issues with Doug Sharpe and Toyin Crandell

DONATE: https://v-kolmedia.kindful.com/





Welcome back! Today is a very exciting one for Faytene TV.





They say that the only constant in life is change. This is also true for us!





Over the next months, you are going to be seeing some familiar faces more frequently as we shift into a new format called “Faytene and Friends”





We will continue coming to you weekly, speaking to the issues shaping our nation and times, and I am making room for some of our friends to help with hosting, interacting with and interviewing guests. This will enable us to continue expanding in other directions to further impact our communities for the better.





Joining me today are two people who are familiar to loyal viewers of the show.





Doug Sharpe hosts the National Leadership Briefing, a monthly national call focused on equipping Canadians who care about our nation on how to have a positive civic impact.





Toyin Crandell is a Finance and Leadership Coach who has run for office, led leadership delegations to the Parliament and is now a high-impact coach helping people (and organizations) shift from fiscal vulnerability to strength.





Doug and Toyin are both full-spectrum Canadians who care about the wise fiscal stewardship of our tax dollars and social engagement in order to leave our nation a better place for this and future generations.





So welcome Doug and Toyin to the expanded: Faytene and Friends!





Thanks for joining us.





Please share.





