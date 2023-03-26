NWO Satanist elites preparing to destroy superpower America to bring in Trump & QAnon as savior hero

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2023). Satan Lucifer and his Illuminati NWO top hierarchy “White Lodge Brotherhood” ascended masters fallen angels devils and their Pleiadian fallen angel devils Nazi fake aliens incarnate avatar globalist elites and Draco reptilian chimera Satanists fake aliens incarnate avatar globalist elites are preparing to destroy the only superpower America, in order to establish their New World Order “order out of chaos” out of their chaos from their nuclear war & biochemical weapon plagues & manufactured famines & demon armies, to have their AntiChrist bring in Donald Trump and QAnon as fake savior heroes to save humankind from the disasters that they created themselves. The people will worship the AntiChrist as their Hitler god and messiah. This is why they are making the fake clone of Donald Trump speak against their fake clone villain of Joe Biden who they will use to bring in their nuclear wars & famines & plagues, and speak against the liberal Satanists of the Dracos, in order to make them the fake villain scapegoats, while they make Donald Trump the fake hero savior of the world. They are already starting to do this with the “charismatic Adolf Hitler speeches” of Donald Trump to the dumb Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes and fake pastors & fake shepherds, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, in order to rouse them up to see him as their friend and ally and savior and hero and great enlightened illuminated one who will bring them fake peace and space fleet junk fallen angel technology and a one-world Luciferian religion under Satan Lucifer. All these “naked women’s heads, men’s pants-cross-dressers, 10% illegal tithe income tax thieves” Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes and fake unbiblical job position pastors of Satan Lucifer are cheering on Donald Trump’s speeches against the liberals and against the Deep State (fake façade enemy) and against the gays and against Joe Biden. It is a comedy show going on, but the “uncovered women’s heads” religious Christian hordes are getting deceived by the Draco reptilian chimera fake alien incarnate avatar Donald Trump and QAnon. Repent and receive Jesus as Savior, and make straight the way of the Lord! They do not like my daily sermon I am writing right now, so they are attacking with left shoulder blade cramp attacks and right genital pain attacks and deep sleepiness attacks and left hip socket pulling out attacks. Nothing will stop us from preaching for God’s glory, which the pastors hide and condone in silence, and we will speak out more when they attack us. End of transmission…





