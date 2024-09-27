Warning and Action! Protecting Your Family and Community from the Red Alert Looming Crisis | 40K FootView with JMC Ep. 20

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
* WARNING: Significant Danger coming to the streets of America within perhaps 5-6 weeks
There are over 100,000 terrorists here and ready - Pres. Trump “100% chance of multiple terrorist attacks”
- 25,000+ dissidents here from Russia and China
- Cartels and terrorist here ready to be deployed
- October 7 the may wreak havoc in America
- Enemies identified defined and are not here to play checkers or chess
- Greatest threat to your Constitutional republic is our own Federal Government!
- Victorious historic case Mack Vs. US and its relevance today
- Harsh realities surround Covid 19 and the social programming
- What did Justice Scalia say about the Federal Governments role in our lives that applied then and applies today?
- Understanding the power of the 10 the Amendment
- ACTION: Powerful tool you can have access to - get to AG, Sherriff and community - States Sovereignty
- Find out what protects us from the crisis of the day per Scalia
- This is how we take America back county by county
- What are the 5 law enforcement powers the Federal Government has and nothing more
- Sheriff the most powerful elected position in the country
- Understanding the role of the AG and Sheriffs
- Does the enemy want Trump to win? If so Mack explains his theory as to why this is a possibility
- Major violence coming soon
- ACTION: Learn more - get tools-get educated be activated - Visits CSPOA.org now!
- AG’s and Sheriffs to initiate criminal investigations against Biden admin and others
- Mack tells you what to do and say to your Sheriff
- Join the CSPOA Posse and help tp protect your community and Save America
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/JohnMichaelChambers40kFV
Global Defense War
stormisuponus.com
Protect your assets with Silver & Gold Economist Kirk Elliott