© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It’s All Happening Faster than You Think! Get Out While You Can!
00:00 Intro Happening Faster than You Think
01:04 Keeping our liberty in our Retire Early
05:04 Liberty should not be compromised
06:19 Over tourism
11:58 Poor stewardship
13:39 gobblegeegook in the travel sphere
15:32 Controlling the economic life of billions of people
16:06 How did we get to this place in our lives?
17:20 I will make you the head not the tail
20:43 Our retire early life is a blessing from God
21:36 Is life too short?