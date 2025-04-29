Brighteon Broadcast News, Apr 29, 2025 – EMPTY SHELVES RED ALERT as imports plummet and Americans face supply chain collapse

- Empty Shelves Red Alert Introduction (0:00)

- Impact of Chinese Export Reduction (1:24)

- Research and New Projects (4:16)

- Satire Song "Empty Shelves" (5:23)

- European Power Grid Failure (13:43)

- China Export Embargo and Stockpiling (22:57)

- Preparedness and Resilience (50:08)

- Cognitive Support and Peptides (58:57)

- Book Review: Cancer and the New Biology of Water (1:06:14)

- Virtual Government: CIA Mind Control Operations (1:15:02)

- Nazi Networks and CIA Mind Control Operations (1:18:07)

- Nazi Influence in Post-War America (1:19:13)

- CIA's Mind Control Experiments (1:21:00)

- Virtual Government and Mind Control (1:22:07)

- Introduction of the Prepare Tribe Docu-Series (1:24:21)

- Challenges and Strategies in Preparedness (1:40:55)

- Practical Tips for Homesteading (1:48:48)

- The Role of Technology in Homesteading (2:12:56)

- Conclusion and Call to Action (2:23:01)

- Encouragement for Starting Small in Preparedness (2:23:28)

- Trends Towards Self-Sufficiency (2:25:49)

- Introduction of the Prepper Special (2:27:17)

- Biblical Foods and Their Health Benefits (2:29:04)

- Naturopathic Medicine and Self-Reliance (2:30:51)

- Practical Health Solutions (2:33:12)

- Promotion of Seed Kits and Preparedness (2:34:24)

- Final Thoughts and Encouragement (2:35:51)





