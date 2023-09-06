BETRAYED! Detransitioner Abused By Therapist & His Own Father with Abel Garcia and Dr. Kirk Elliott | Counter Narrative Ep. 105

We’re in an endless season of gaslighting. We’re told Biden is the best president ever for jobs and the economy – as many of us have to work multiple jobs just to survive. The media machine also pushes that having no definitions or boundaries regarding gender is really best for everyone- while those sucked into this ideology suffer.





Kirk Elliott PhD sets the record straight about the economy and shares how to prepare.





Detransitioner Able Garcia shares his heartbreaking story of what drove him into deception, how he was never given informed consent, and how he’s even been let down by family in horrific ways. Hear his brave advice to others.





Want to tune in on the go? Click the link below to catch the podcast version:





Don’t Let the Mainstream Media Control the Narrative – Join AMP INSIDER!





When You Subscribe Now and use the Code ‘LEIGH’ You’ll Receive The First Month for Just $1 –https://ampinsider.us/amp/signup





It’s Patriots like you, who help fund AMP’s efforts to provide uncensored news you can trust.





SUPPORTING OUR PATRIOT SPONSORS = SUPPORTING AMP!





Don’t Wait for the Next Financial Crisis – Get a Free Gold Consultation Now!

https://bit.ly/KristiLeighKEPHD





Use Our Code ‘AMP888‘ For Special Discounts & Rates:





“Laetrile works, you bet your life” – Save 10% off your entire order: https://rncstore.com/AMPNEWS





Do you have a sinus problem? A problem sleeping? A joint, skin, or respiratory issue?

For a limited time, Steve of Nature’s Rite is offering The Healthcare Toolkit book for free with any purchase: https://www.mynaturesrite.com/promo/amp





Support Patriot Mike Lindell who has been canceled by the woke corporations! Get American Made Products for your home! https://MyPillow.com





Take Charge of Your Payments: Harness the Benefits of Patriot Processing Company and Eliminate Debanking and Fees! Call: 612-271-8019 or Email: [email protected] & Unlock Financial Freedom today.





CUE Streaming OFFERS ALL THIS FOR $2/DAY





Hundreds of Sports Channels (Don’t pay more for NFL)

Nationwide Local Channels

Thousands of Movies & TV Series

Stream on up to 5 devices at a time

No Contract & No Hidden Fees

Sign up at https://AMERICANMEDIA.mycuestreaming.com





FOLLOW US ON SOCIALS: https://linktr.ee/ampnews





LISTEN TO OUR SHOW PODCASTS: https://podcast.ampnews.us





AMPINSIDER – A COMMUNITY AND RESOURCE TO CONNECT WITH LIKE-MINDED PATRIOTS:

HTTPS://AMPINSIDER.US/





The content in our videos SHALL NOT be construed as tax, legal, insurance, construction, engineering, health, electrical, financial advice, or other & may be outdated or inaccurate; it is your responsibility to verify all information. You must conduct your own research. These videos are for entertainment purposes ONLY. If you need advice, please contact a qualified CPA, attorney, insurance agent, contractor/electrician/engineer/etc., financial advisor, doctor, or the appropriate professional for the subject you would like help with.