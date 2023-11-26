Now Consider How Great This Man Was ~ Melchisedec

Hebrews 7:3 made like unto the Son of God; NOT The Son of God.

Being Like and Being are Two Different Things Altogether.

A very Good Example of Someone Who Represented Almighty God, Yet was not God is found in Revelation 19 and 22.

Revelation 19:9 And he saith unto me, Write, Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb. And he saith unto me, These are the true sayings of God. 10 And I fell at his feet to worship him.

And he said unto me, See thou do it not: I AM THY FELLOWSERVANT, and of THY BRETHEREN that have the testimony of Jesus: Worship God:

What Kind of Form Did This One have who John saw and heard Yet was Not Jesus Christ or God? Consider How Great This being or Man Was !!!

