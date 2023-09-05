BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

MORE PROOF THAT THE OCEANS ARE NOT RISING AND WILL NOT RISE
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
284 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
55 views • 09/05/2023

A lot of you are criticizing my videos where I show you that ocean levels are not rising. They're not rising because they simply cannot. The planet will balance itself out, which it has been doing for a very long time. I'm showing you downtown Vancouver, which is just a couple of feet above sea level from the 1950s, the late 1970s and modern day.

Vancouver is an incredibly tightly packed downtown core full of condominiums that only Chinese investors can afford but the bank still gives out mortgages on every single one of them. Do you honestly think that the banks are going to give mortgages out to anybody to live in a downtown core of a city that will be underwater in 5 years?

Banks do not invest in things that they know are guaranteed to lose money. A city underwater is guaranteed to go bankrupt, which means they would not invest. Seaside properties are being invested in all over the world every minute of every day and the banks cannot wait to hand those mortgages out because they know global warming is bullshit and they know the oceans are simply not going to rise anytime soon. Their investments are safe!

www.FreedomReport.ca

#noplanetb #environment #ecofriendly #eco #climateemergency #climatejustice #sustainableliving #climatestrike #climate #sustainable #saveearth #climatecrisis #climatechange #gretathunberg #globalwarming #green #gogreen #pollution #climatechangeisreal #earth #savetheearth #fridaysforfuture #yyc #vancouver #bc #britishcolumbia


Keywords
environmentclimateclimatechangeoceanspollutionvancouverinvestmentsinvestorsgretathunberggogreen
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy