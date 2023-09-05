MORE PROOF THAT THE OCEANS ARE NOT RISING AND WILL NOT RISE

A lot of you are criticizing my videos where I show you that ocean levels are not rising. They're not rising because they simply cannot. The planet will balance itself out, which it has been doing for a very long time. I'm showing you downtown Vancouver, which is just a couple of feet above sea level from the 1950s, the late 1970s and modern day.

Vancouver is an incredibly tightly packed downtown core full of condominiums that only Chinese investors can afford but the bank still gives out mortgages on every single one of them. Do you honestly think that the banks are going to give mortgages out to anybody to live in a downtown core of a city that will be underwater in 5 years?

Banks do not invest in things that they know are guaranteed to lose money. A city underwater is guaranteed to go bankrupt, which means they would not invest. Seaside properties are being invested in all over the world every minute of every day and the banks cannot wait to hand those mortgages out because they know global warming is bullshit and they know the oceans are simply not going to rise anytime soon. Their investments are safe!

www.FreedomReport.ca

