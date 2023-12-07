Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi arrived in Moscow.

Today, at talks with Vladimir Putin, they will discuss the conflict between Israel and Hamas, as well as political, trade and economic cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.





The main thing from Vladimir Putin’s statements during negotiations with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi:

➡️ Putin asked Raisi to convey his best wishes to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei;

➡️Trade turnover between the Russian Federation and Iran reached almost $5 billion, and last year alone it grew by 20%;

➡️ The President of Iran was invited to exchange views on the situation in Palestine;

➡️It was stated that the President of the Russian Federation will definitely take advantage of the invitation to visit Iran;

➡️The signing of a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran at the end of December will create additional opportunities for expanding cooperation.

The main points from the statements of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi:

➡️ Interaction between Russia and Iran is progressing well;

➡️Russia and Iran can take additional steps to develop relations;

➡️International organizations that should protect human rights have lost their effectiveness - this is happening before the eyes of the world community

➡️The situation in the Gaza Strip is a problem for all humanity.What is happening in Palestine is genocide and a crime against humanity.More than 6 thousand children were killed at the hands of the Zionist regime



