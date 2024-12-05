Media Goons Try To Kavanaugh Pete Hegseth

Trump's appointments have had the Left-wing media in a tizzy and they might finally be catching up. In this episode, I'll cover the ridiculous accusations against Pete Hegseth now as well as the continued attempts to ruin Kash patel's reputation- including an Iranian hack. Also, a NYT "journalist" reached out to me for comment.





