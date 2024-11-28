© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia's Oreshnik hypersonic missiles can take out all key US bases and could prevent nuclear war
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
115 views • 6 months ago
Biden administration considers sending US nukes to Ukraine | NATO to send more troops to Ukraine | Russia Oreshnik attack on Ukraine demonstrates hypersonic missile capabilities that could take out all key US military facilities in minutes | Trump's tariff announcement results in Mexico shutting down illegal immigrant routes | Trump appoints Israel-first, anti-2a AG Pam Bondi | Trump appoints Jay Bat Candace Owens sues Rabbi Shmuley | Denmark to tax cow farts | Greenland temperatures declining | Antarctic ice expanding | Israel bombs Beirut during ceasefire talks | 5th Circuit rules Texas can build razor wire fence | MN officials trashed ballots in close race
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.