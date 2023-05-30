Quo Vadis





May 29, 2023





In this video we share Two Messages of Our Lady of Garabandal.





The Virgin Mary appeared as Our Lady of Mount Carmel to four girls aged 11 or 12 from 1961 to 1965 in the tiny, rural village of Garabandal, Spain.





Many books have been written on this apparition, although only there are only two short, main messages and She appeared about 2,000 times.





Uniquely, the children, before and during the apparitions, were filmed as being the subjects of, and participants in, the most incredible physical miracles.





Our Lady’s Two Main Messages at Garabandal follow here:





This first message was given by Our Lady on October 18, 1961:





We must make many sacrifices, perform much penance, and visit the Blessed Sacrament frequently.





But first, we must lead good lives.





If we do not, a chastisement will befall us.





The cup is already filling up, and if we do not change, a very great chastisement will come upon us.





The second message was given to Conchita on June 18, 1965:





“As my message of October 18 has not been complied with, and has not been made known to the world, I am advising you that this is the last one.





Before, the cup was filling up.





Now it is flowing over.





Many cardinals, many bishops and many priests are on the road to perdition and are taking many souls with them.





Less and less importance is being given to the Eucharist.





You should turn the wrath of God away from yourselves by your efforts.





If you ask His forgiveness with sincere hearts, He will pardon you.





I, your mother, through the intercession of Saint Michael the Archangel, ask you to amend your lives.





You are now receiving the last warnings.





I love you very much and do not want your condemnation.





Pray to us with sincerity and we will grant your requests.





You should make more sacrifices.





Think about the passion of Jesus. ”





When the primary visionary, Conchita, was in a private audience in 1966 with Pope Paul VI, he said: “Conchita, I bless you and with me the whole Church blesses you. ”





He also said: “Garabandal is the most wonderful work of mankind after the birth of Jesus.





It is the second life of the Blessed Virgin on this earth. ”





And he said: “It is very important to make these messages known to the world. ”





In answer to a private letter, Pope Saint John Paul wrote: “May God reward you for everything, especially for the deep love with which you are making known the successes related to Garabandal, that the Message of the Mother of God be received in the hearts before it is too late. ”





One cannot help but notice that the years of these apparitions coincide with the years of the Second Vatican Council, which lasted from 1962 to 1965.





This connection will be fully understood in the future.





But it is important to note the crucial distinction between the council itself and the false “spirit of Vatican 2” that was invoked to spread liberalism and the heresy of Modernism in the Church.





