Int 1000 with Mike Adams the Health Ranger

To learn more, visit: https://rumble.com/user/TheMissingLinkLive





- Introduction and Background of Mike Adams (0:00)

- Critique of Virology and PCR Testing (1:27)

- Standardization and Fraud in Forensic Science (6:11)

- Impact of Toxins and Electromagnetic Radiation on Health (10:47)

- Medical Cannibalism and Vaccine Ingredients (13:44)

- Psychological and Physical Effects of Vaccines (16:59)

- Natural Flavors and Food Contamination (19:52)

- Detoxification and Heavy Metals (22:46)

- Soil Contamination and Agricultural Practices (30:49)

- Electromagnetic Radiation and Health Effects (43:59)

- Future of Humanity and Technological Advancements (55:04)





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.





▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com





🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/