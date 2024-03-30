7 Health benefits of supplementing with Astaxanthin

Ideal for athletes and people who wish to maintain optimal strength, endurance and stamina, our Groovy Bee's Astaxanthin Softgels has one of the highest potency levels of astaxanthin per gel cap available on the market today.





It is sourced from fresh Haematococcus pluvialis microalgae carefully grown using freshwater from the pristine regions of Hawaii.





Groovy Bee's Astaxanthin Softgels contain no gluten, lactose, GMOs or pesticides and are non-irradiated and BSE-free.





Shop at GroovyBee.com