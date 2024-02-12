In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked roads and set tires on fire, demanding the resignation of Netanyahu - part 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In Tel Aviv, protesters blocked roads and set tires on fire, demanding the resignation of Netanyahu and the resumption of the agreement with Hamas on a prisoner exchange. Several people were detained by the police.
Meanwhile, The Times of Israel reports that Netanyahu intends to conclude the operation to eliminate Hamas battalions in Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip by March 10 due to international pressure.