How to TIME the FULL MOON Biblical Months??
End the global reset
30 views • 6 months ago

This video was being made for a brother in Bulgaria named Galgin. I thought it would be easier to make a video than to have a long email. And by doing so maybe I would help someone else out. But this is about a simple explanation to time the beginning of the biblical months. And as I have said many times there are still more to learn about the Hebrew calendar. We are only on our journey out. We are going to get there but this is hopefully going to help out.

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

For study of end-time prophecy and subjects in the Bible most have not heard I recommend you go to Larry McGuire's warning website at larrygmeguiar2.com

ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
