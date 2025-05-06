❗️Pentagon slashes number of general officers - Hegseth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️Pentagon slashes number of general officers
‘Less generals, more GIs’ — DoD chief Hegseth proposes significant reduction in Army and National Guard general officers
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has called for a 20% reduction in general officers in the Army and Air National Guard.
"My title is 'Less generals, more GIs'.... More generals and admirals does not equal more success."
Adding:
South Korea pitches GIANT deal to arm Canada
The program aims to provide Canada with submarines, artillery and armored vehicles, CBC reported.
▪️ Shipbuilders Hanwha Ocean and Hyundai Heavy Industries have prepared a joint plan worth $14.4-17.3 billion to build four KSS-III class submarines by 2035.
▪️ Hanwha Aerospace will supply the Canadian army with self-propelled howitzers, rocket artillery similar to HIMARS, and a large batch of armored vehicles, potentially exceeding $700 million.
Guess Canada-US military bromance went sour🤔