"COVID GAMES 2.0"
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
120 views • 08/21/2023

It's really interesting that it's actually alt media driving this narrative that masks and a "new variant" are on the way. Well, that's interesting but no where near as interesting as the laws on the books this time that will be utilized and Health Department controls that will be used in this "round". This is a completely different landscape than it was last time folks. And why is everyone "preparing for a lockdown" if they're not gonna lockdown and participate in this agenda? All this resistance we talk about... Here's the time folks. Time to put up or shit up... Where's that metal gonna come from? Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivalcovid
