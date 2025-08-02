A Wild Week! Tsunami, Typhoon & Sprouts

Wow, it’s August already! Well, this was an exciting week: an earthquake in northeastern Russia that caused a tsunami scare here in eastern Japan. And a typhoon that decided to cut us some slack and turned back out over the Pacific Ocean. In the garden, I’m happy to see that the tops of the pineapple plants that I harvested last week are beginning to sprout roots. My assorted melons have grown well enough that I was able to plant them out in the upper garden. The newly planted succession of cucumbers are growing well. I’m getting a really good okra harvest, and I’ve frozen some for later this year. I used some of the okra in a pot of beef goulash that I made this week. And some of my butternut squash plants are doing well. So, let’s look back at what was an interesting week.





"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll