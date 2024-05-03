There Is No Case

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What Are We Doing Here?
* Lawfare: they can’t beat President Trump any other way.
* These crises didn’t come out of nowhere.
* We are winning this fight.
* We only lose when we stop.
* We must go on offense — and constantly remain on offense.
The full segment is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room (2 May 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4sw019-bannon-on-lawfare-they-cant-beat-trump-any-other-way.html