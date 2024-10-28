Help Us Reach Out To Those Who Want REAL Change - We Invite You!

Share our message however you'd like! You may repost any of the videos in our Natural Intelligence playlist, or send personalized emails!

Learn more from our book "Natural Intelligence: The Technology of Peace" which also features best selling authors Joel Salatin and Marjory Wildcraft

🌍 The Solution to Our World's Biggest Challenges 🌱

"You never change things by fighting the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the existing model obsolete" - Buckminster Fuller

What if I told you there's a simple solution to address war, hunger, pollution, and more? It's time to transform our society by:

1️⃣ Taking poisons out of our lives

2️⃣ Growing food instead of lawns

Imagine a world where:

Churches demonstrate "The Garden of Eden"

Prisons cut recidivism by 50% through food cultivation

Schools grow poison-free food, reversing childhood health issues

The military exchanges guns for shovels and seeds

Medicine embraces Hippocrates' wisdom: "Let thy food be thy medicine"

"Though the problems of the world are increasingly complex, the solutions remain embarrassingly simple." - Bill Mollison

We need influencers, corporations, and individuals to promote LIFE OVER DEATH. By organizing for peace and abundance, we can defeat scarcity - the root of fear and conflict.

"There is one thing stronger than all the armies in the world, and that is an idea whose time has come" - Victor Hugo

Can you envision a world at peace? Believe it! 🕊️

