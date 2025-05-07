BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Dangers Of Starbucks Coffee, Caffeine & Cocaine. Avoid Coke, Pepsi, Mountain Dew, & Energy Drinks
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
112 views • 4 months ago

There are many hidden dangers in Starbucks Coffee, Caffeinated Beverages, and Energy Drinks. Caffeine should be avoided if you understand the damage being done to your central nervous system. Coca-cola, Pepsi, and Mountain Dew should be avoided. The Harrison Narcotics Tax Act (Ch. 1, 38 Stat. 785) was a United States federal law that regulated and taxed the production, importation, and distribution of opiates and coca products. The act was proposed by Representative Francis Burton Harrison of New York and was signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson on December 17, 1914. The measure that finally passed, the Harrison Narcotic Act of 1914, was a complex compromise. It required anyone who sold or distributed narcotics—importers, manufacturers, wholesale and retail druggists, and physicians—to register with the government and to pay a small tax. The Harrison Narcotics Act made it harder to get opium without a prescription from a registered medical professional.


The hidden danger of energy drinks. A doctor explains. It is possible to drink too much caffeine, as actor Dakota Johnson recently found out after she had lots of caffeine-infused energy drinks while directing her first movie and found herself feeling jittery and having trouble sleeping.


Johnson, who was making her directorial debut in the short film “Loser Baby,” thought her energy drink was a “natural drink.” She told Variety she didn’t realize that “I was basically overdosing on caffeine.”


#Starbucks

#Caffeine

#Coffee

#Cocaine

#Pepsi

#CocaCola


Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse


Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

Pastor David House

(757) 955-6871


Please send mail to:

PO BOX 41161

Norfolk, VA 23541

