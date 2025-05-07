There are many hidden dangers in Starbucks Coffee, Caffeinated Beverages, and Energy Drinks. Caffeine should be avoided if you understand the damage being done to your central nervous system. Coca-cola, Pepsi, and Mountain Dew should be avoided. The Harrison Narcotics Tax Act (Ch. 1, 38 Stat. 785) was a United States federal law that regulated and taxed the production, importation, and distribution of opiates and coca products. The act was proposed by Representative Francis Burton Harrison of New York and was signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson on December 17, 1914. The measure that finally passed, the Harrison Narcotic Act of 1914, was a complex compromise. It required anyone who sold or distributed narcotics—importers, manufacturers, wholesale and retail druggists, and physicians—to register with the government and to pay a small tax. The Harrison Narcotics Act made it harder to get opium without a prescription from a registered medical professional.





The hidden danger of energy drinks. A doctor explains. It is possible to drink too much caffeine, as actor Dakota Johnson recently found out after she had lots of caffeine-infused energy drinks while directing her first movie and found herself feeling jittery and having trouble sleeping.





Johnson, who was making her directorial debut in the short film “Loser Baby,” thought her energy drink was a “natural drink.” She told Variety she didn’t realize that “I was basically overdosing on caffeine.”





