Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 6, 2024 – Trump TROUNCES all opposition, SWEEPS Super Tuesday primaries on path to a dominating VICTORY in November

- Trump's nomination and potential threats to the election. (0:02)

- Pedophilia, Satanism, and corporate virtue signaling. (4:38)

- Corporate accountability and climate change. (9:45)

- Climate change, farming, and business in New York. (14:50)

- Food industry sabotage, government corruption, and depopulation agendas. (24:09)

- Trump, corporations, and assassins. (30:18)

- US politics, assassinations, and immigration. (35:54)

- US politics, election interference, and popularity of Trump. (41:22)

- Potential candidates for the 2024 US presidential election and election fraud concerns. (46:34)

- Potential grid down power up and its consequences. (58:30)

- EMP threats to US power grid and how to address them. (1:06:21)

- Preventing power grid failures and their consequences. (1:10:17)

- Solar energy and grid resilience. (1:14:50)

- Energy independence and grid resilience. (1:21:31)

- Potential cyber attacks and power grid vulnerabilities. (1:31:43)

- Economic collapse, power grid vulnerability, and geopolitical tensions. (1:44:51)





