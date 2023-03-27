Congress Pursues Biden Family Chinese Connections; Tik Tok To Be Banned?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A recent memo uncovered by Congress reveals more evidence of the Biden family's influence-peddling and business schemes involving Chinese companies; Tik Tok hearings inspire rare unity in Congress that may lead to banning the Chinese social-media platform from the U.S.; and the French are rioting in protest of the pension-reform program that raises the retirement age by two years. Also, JBS Project Research Manager Christian Gomez discusses the latest attempt at a Constitutional Convention by way of a Congressional resolution.