'We are giving Macron 2 choices be Impeached or Resign' - French National Assembly Deputy Mathilde Panot

French National Assembly Deputy Mathilde Panot, from the Far-Left La France Insoumise:
"We are giving Macron two choices. Either he can be impeached or he can resign."
BREAKING: French Government Falls After No-Confidence Vote
The French National Assembly has voted 364–194 in favor of a no-confidence motion, forcing Prime Minister François Bayrou to resign.
573 lawmakers present
558 votes expressed
280 needed for majority
364 against the government
194 supporting the government
Bayrou will deliver his resignation to Emmanuel Macron tomorrow, marking the collapse of Macron’s fourth government and triggering the appointment of a fifth prime minister in just two years.