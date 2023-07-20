Arizona's Real Governor Kari Lake Says Fraud GINO Katie Hobbs “Should Be Pulled Out By Her Collar"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸
Kari Lake vows that she will never concede and won't support a recall effort against Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs because "I already beat her once": "I won this election and everybody involved knows it. This woman should be pulled out by her collar."
FOLLOW US ON SOCIAL MEDIA ⬇️
Brighteon - www.brighteon.com/channels/apfgac
Rumble - www.rumble.com/c/AmericanPatriotsforGodandCountry
Telegram - https://t.me/APFGAC
Truth Social - https://truthsocial.com/@APFGAC
DONATE (Locals): https://americanpatriotsgodcountry.locals.com
Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!